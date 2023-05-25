Punjab board Class 12 Result 2023 out: Here is how to check score and other details

homeeducation NewsPunjab board Class 12 Result 2023 out: Here is how to check score and other details

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 1:17:52 PM IST (Published)

The PSEB class 12 result is now available on the official website pseb.ac.in. Sujan Kaur from Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Mansa, emerged as the topper of the state with 100 percent marks.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released Punjab Board Class 12 results for the Humanities, Science and Commerce streams today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website, www.pseb.ac.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.47 percent. The PSEB held a press conference to announce the results and the names of Class 12 toppers were also announced.
Here’s how to check PSEB class 12 Results online:
  1. Visit the official website portal of PSEB at www.pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the link for ‘PSEB 12th Result 2023’ on the homepage
  3. Log in using the Class 12th board exam roll number, date of birth and other credentials as needed.
  4. Your PSEB Class 12 result will appear on the screen.
  5. Check your Class 12 scores and download the result.
    Pass Percentage and Toppers’ list
    This year the overall pass percentage in PSEB Class 12 exams was recorded at 92.47 percent. In the exams, girls outperformed with a higher pass percentage of 95.14 percent while that of boys stood at 90.25 percent.
    Sujan Kaur from Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Mansa, emerged as the topper of the state with 100 percent marks.
    Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary School, Bathinda, was the second topper with 99.60 percent marks. She secured 498 marks out of a total of 500.
    Navpreet Kaur of BCM Sr. Secondary School, Jamalpur, emerged as the third topper with 497 marks (99.4 percent).
    All three toppers of the state were from the Humanities stream.
    For the science stream, Navneet Singh from the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Patiala, topped with 99.2 percent. Simranjeet Kaur from Shaheed Sipahi Sandeep Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Bathinda, was the Commerce stream topper with 98.80 percent marks.
    Nearly 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB Punjab board Class 12 examinations held from February 20 to April 20.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
