Punjab board Class 12 Result 2023 out: Here is how to check score and other details

Punjab board Class 12 Result 2023 out: Here is how to check score and other details

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 1:17:52 PM IST (Published)

The PSEB class 12 result is now available on the official website pseb.ac.in. Sujan Kaur from Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Mansa, emerged as the topper of the state with 100 percent marks.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released Punjab Board Class 12 results for the Humanities, Science and Commerce streams today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website, www.pseb.ac.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.47 percent. The PSEB held a press conference to announce the results and the names of Class 12 toppers were also announced.
Here’s how to check PSEB class 12 Results online:
  1. Visit the official website portal of PSEB at www.pseb.ac.in
