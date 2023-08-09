Punjab Bandh: The Dalit and Christian outfits in the state have called for a Bandh in solidarity with the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur. President of Manipur Insaf Morcha, Surjit Thapar, said that the protest will be held from 9 AM to 5 PM on August 9.

The Punjab government has decided to shut all the schools on Wednesday, August 9 due to a state-wide bandh called by Dalit and Christian outfits. The decision of closing the schools in the state has been taken to ensure the safety of the students during the protest.

However, in order to maintain law and order in the state during the strike, police forces have been deployed in the prominent areas. The strike will not be disrupting the movements of essential service vehicles like ambulances. Along with that, the petrol pumps will also remain operational.

As per the reports, the Dalit and Christian communities have called for a bandh in the state in solidarity with the victims of ethnic violence in Manipu r. At a press conference at the Press Club of Jalandhar on August 7, under the banner of Manipur Insaf Morcha, the communities announced the state-wide bandh.

The bandh is mainly against the incident that took place in May when a video came to light in which two women were allegedly beaten and paraded naked on the road by a group of men in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Due to the ethnic clashes in the Northeastern state, many people have died, and thousands of people have fled their homes.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Central government dispatched 800 security personnel to Manipur on Monday, as the state has been facing violent clashes for the past 100 days. Presently, Indian Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur, which includes 164 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.