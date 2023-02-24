Publishing firm Thomson Digital ventures into EdTech space with Q&I — an assessment-led learning platform

According to the company, Q&I's adaptive learning engine creates a personalised preparation plan for each student based on their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and hurdles.

Thomson Digital, a publishing solutions provider, announced on Friday that it has expanded its business portfolio with the launch of Q&I, a unique assessment-led platform for JEE and NEET preparation.

According to the company, Q&I's adaptive learning engine creates a personalised preparation plan for each student based on their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and hurdles. The platform shifts from general syllabus-based learning to a unique need-based approach, benchmarking each individual's performance with their peer group.

Vinay Singh, Executive Director and CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I, said that Q&I is "specifically curated for students preparing for JEE and NEET" and aims to bring a paradigm shift in the competitive exam preparation segment. The platform uses the power of AI, data analytics, and machine learning to facilitate faster learning based on intrinsic abilities and preferences.

Thomson Digital's Q&I platform also aims to play a critical role in supporting schools to help their students prepare for competitive exams. The platform offers a seven-day free trial and plans to offer scholarships to students.