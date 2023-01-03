Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.
The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection (PSSSB) Forest Guard Exam Result 2022 has been declared. All candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download their results from the official website portal at sssb.punjab.gov. The final answer key for the exam has also been released.
Here is how to check PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Result online
Step 1: Go to sssb.punjab.gov the official website of PSSSB.
Step 2: Find and click on the Result tab displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Find and click on the Forest guard exam result 2022 link.
Step 4: A new PDF file will open with the Forest guard exam result 2022.
Step 5: Check your result and marks and download the PDF file.
Candidates will now be called for the next phases of the selection process including physical tests, medical tests, and document verification.
The PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 drive is conducted to fill up 204 vacancies of Forest Guard, Forest Ranger, and Forester. Out of the total vacancies, 202 posts are for Forest Guards and 2 vacancies are for Forest Rangers.
The PSSSB Forest Guard Exam 2022 was conducted on November 13, 2022. PSSSB prepared the final answer key after considering the valid objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key. The PSSSB forest guard exam result is computed as per the answers mentioned on the final answer key.
PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Result 2022 released: Here is how to check
First Published: Jan 3, 2023 10:49 AM IST
