PSEB Class 12 exam: Punjab Board Class 12 exams start tomorrow, here are the guidelines

Here are the guidelines for the PSEB Class 12th exam.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will begin the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams tomorrow. Science, arts, and commerce board exams for Class 12 will be start from April 21. Students must carry the PSEB Class 12th admit cards to the exam centres.
The General Punjabi and Punjab History and Culture papers will be the first subjects covered on the first day of the PSEB Class 12 exams. The PSEB Class 12th exam will take three hours. The exams will last two hours for Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education, and Sports topics. Students will have an additional 15 minutes to complete the OMR sheets.
Here are the guidelines for the PSEB Class 12th exam
