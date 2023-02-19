PSEB Class 12 exam: Punjab Board Class 12 exams start tomorrow, here are the guidelines

Here are the guidelines for the PSEB Class 12th exam.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will begin the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams tomorrow. Science, arts, and commerce board exams for Class 12 will be start from April 21. Students must carry the PSEB Class 12th admit cards to the exam centres.

The General Punjabi and Punjab History and Culture papers will be the first subjects covered on the first day of the PSEB Class 12 exams. The PSEB Class 12th exam will take three hours. The exams will last two hours for Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education, and Sports topics. Students will have an additional 15 minutes to complete the OMR sheets.

Firstly, the students are requested to carry the PSEB Class 12 admit card 2023 to the examination centre.

30 minutes before to the start of the exam, students must arrive at the examination location.

Students who are Divyang or have disabilities will have an additional 20 minutes to complete the PSEB 12th exams.

Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices, such as mobile phones or calculators, to the testing location.