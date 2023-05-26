PSEB 10th Result 2023 to be declared soon, check where, when and how to check the results

In the class 10 PSEB exams in 2022, 3,08,627 students out of 3,11,545 passed. The tests were administered between April 29 and May 19 at various testing locations throughout the state.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce class 10 board exams results. The press conference for PSEB Class 10 result declaration will begin soon.

The official websites—pseb.ac.in—allow students to view the results. For the Punjab Board exams this year, more than 3 lakh students registered.

The link will be live soon for the PSEB Class 10 result.

Punjab PSEB Class 10 Result 2023: How to check and where

At the official website, pseb.ac.in, students can view their PSEB results. By providing their roll number or registration number, email address, and name, exam takers can access their results. The outcome will be shown on the screen, and the pupils can store it for later use.

This year, between March 24 and April 20, the tests were given in the morning session from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

In 2021, the exams which were scheduled to take place between May 4 and May 24 were cancelled due to Covid-19 cases.