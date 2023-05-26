English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsPSEB 10th Result 2023 to be declared soon, check where, when and how to check the results

    PSEB 10th Result 2023 to be declared soon, check where, when and how to check the results

    PSEB 10th Result 2023 to be declared soon, check where, when and how to check the results
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 11:48:23 AM IST (Published)

    In the class 10 PSEB exams in 2022, 3,08,627 students out of 3,11,545 passed. The tests were administered between April 29 and May 19 at various testing locations throughout the state.

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce class 10 board exams results. The press conference for PSEB Class 10 result declaration will begin soon.

    The official websites—pseb.ac.in—allow students to view the results. For the Punjab Board exams this year, more than 3 lakh students registered.
    The link will be live soon for the PSEB Class 10 result.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X