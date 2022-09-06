PM-SHRI Scheme: All you need to know about these special schools

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini PM Modi announced that 14,500 schools will be upgraded under the PM-SHRI scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new Centre-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana on Monday. Under the scheme, 14,500 schools from across the country will be upgraded as PM-SHRI schools.

What is the PM-SHRI scheme?

According to the Ministry of Education, the PM Schools for Rising India scheme will upgrade 14,500 schools across states and Union Territories to reflect the key features of the National Education Policy, 2020.

While there are exemplary government-run schools like Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Kendriya Vidyalayas, the PM SHRI schools will act as ‘NEP labs’.

What will be the key features of the PM-SHRI Schools?

As per PM Modi’s announcement, the PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational, and holistic method of imparting education.

As per Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the initiative is a significant step towards implementing the vision of NEP to make India a vibrant knowledge hub.

The NEP envisages a curricular structure and teaching style divided into various stages such as foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary.

The foundational years (pre-school and grades I, and II) involve play-based learning.

The preparatory level (III-V) involves light textbooks which will be introduced along with some formal classroom teaching.

At the middle level, (VI-VIII) subject teachers are to be introduced and the Secondary stage (IX-XII) will have a multidisciplinary format with no hard separation between arts and sciences or other disciplines.

The PM-SHRI schools will follow the vision of the NEP and employ a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. The focus will also be on modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room etc.

The scheme will be implemented to strengthen the existing schools selected which are managed by the Central government, states, Union Territories, and local bodies.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the aim of the PM-SHRI schools will be to provide qualitative teaching, learning and cognitive development, and to create holistic and well-rounded citizens with key 21st Century skills.

The pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, and discovery-oriented, the statement added.

These schools will be developed as green schools with water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure, and integration of an organic lifestyle in the curriculum.