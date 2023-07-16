IIT Delhi and IIT Madras are the first two IITs to announce their plans for offshore campuses. While IIT Delhi sets up its campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, IIT Madras is embarking on a similar venture in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

IIT Delhi has signed an agreement to establish a campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the aim of promoting educational and research collaborations between India and the UAE. The campus will offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various disciplines, This collaboration is expected to open up enhanced academic opportunities for students and further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Starting from January next year, Master's courses will be available at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi, followed by Bachelor's degree programs from September 2024. This development coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing official visit to the UAE.

IIT Delhi and IIT Madras are the first two IITs to announce their plans for offshore campuses. While IIT Delhi sets up its campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, IIT Madras is embarking on a similar venture in Zanzibar, Tanzania.