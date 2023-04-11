PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa on April 17

The new campus has been built at a cost of Rs 203 crore. The NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute's dean, Dr Ramchandra Goyal, stated that the medical college started the 2019–20 academic year with a capacity for 150 MBBS students and another 27 seats have been reserved for students from the Economically Weaker Sections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa on April 17. This is the only medical institute in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. In 2019, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for this project, the news agency PTI reported.

The institute began operating out of a rented building and now it will move to its own campus built on an area of 35 acres in Silvassa.

Modern amenities include a multi-storey library, an academic building with four lecture halls and an auditorium, a clubhouse, faculty residences, a residential area for students, and facilities for both indoor and outdoor games. The infrastructure has been built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

The NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute's dean, Dr Ramchandra Goyal, stated that the medical college started the 2019–20 academic year with a capacity for 150 MBBS students and another 27 seats have been reserved for students from the Economically Weaker Sections, bringing the total intake up to 177. The college currently has 682 students, the report added.

The medical college is associated with Shree Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital Silvassa, earlier known as Cottage Hospital. The hospital which is four kilometres away from the medical college serves the whole population of the Union Territory as well as the nearby villages in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Before being increased to 316 beds, the institution had 60 beds with fewer amenities. It has now 650 beds and is being expanded to 1,270 beds.

Dr Arun T, the Union Territory’s health secretary told PTI, “Pursuing higher education, especially medical education, has been a far-fetched dream for students of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Earlier, before the establishment of the medical college, only 10-12 students from the Union Territory could get the opportunity to avail seats in medical colleges all over India from the central pool quota allotted to the Union Territory each year.”