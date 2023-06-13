PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela today

The Rozgar Mela event will be simultaneously held at 43 locations across the country. It aims to act as a catalyst to empower the youth and provide them with meaningful job opportunities across the departments of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited employees under the government's Rozgar Mela programme. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the new appointees via video conferencing at 10:30 AM.

This time the event of the Rozgar Mela will be simultaneously held at 43 locations across the nation. The recruitments through the Rozgar Mela are conducted in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

Coming from various parts of the country, the newly recruited employees will be joining the government departments. The newly appointed candidate will fill the vacancies in Financial Services, Defence, School Education, Higher Education, Revenue, Atomic Energy, Audit and Accounts, Health and Family Welfare, Railways, and other government departments.

The distribution of 70,000 appointment letters by the PM marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts for employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela aims to act as a catalyst to empower the youth and provide them with meaningful job opportunities across the departments of the government. PM Modi has time and again emphasised the importance of employment generation, and the Rozgar Mela events serve as a crucial step in that direction.

The government is actively trying to foster the skill development of the youth through the programme as well.

To facilitate the professional development of the newly recruited individuals, the government will provide them access to the Karmayogi Prarambh module, which is available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

ALSO READ |

The portal provides the recruits access to over 400 e-learning courses, enabling them to enhance their skills and knowledge in a flexible "anywhere, any device" learning format.

The programme aims to train them in relevant skills and the government aims to nurture a skilled workforce that can contribute effectively to their respective departments.