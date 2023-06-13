PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela today

The Rozgar Mela event will be simultaneously held at 43 locations across the country. It aims to act as a catalyst to empower the youth and provide them with meaningful job opportunities across the departments of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited employees under the government's Rozgar Mela programme. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the new appointees via video conferencing at 10:30 AM.

This time the event of the Rozgar Mela will be simultaneously held at 43 locations across the nation. The recruitments through the Rozgar Mela are conducted in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

Coming from various parts of the country, the newly recruited employees will be joining the government departments. The newly appointed candidate will fill the vacancies in Financial Services, Defence, School Education, Higher Education, Revenue, Atomic Energy, Audit and Accounts, Health and Family Welfare, Railways, and other government departments.