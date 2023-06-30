During the event, the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for three buildings and unveil a collection of coffee table books.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the valedictory ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations today. To attend the event Modi travelled via Delhi Metro today.

PM Modi takes a metro ride to attend Delhi University event, chats with co-passengers | Watch

"Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone." Modi tweeted on Twitter.

PM Modi chats with young co-passengers

"On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," tweeted PM Modi.

However, it should be noted that several other colleges have clarified that attendance for the valedictory function is not mandatory. They have simply requested students and faculty to attend the event. The DU administration has also clarified that attendance is not compulsory and has made arrangements for a live telecast of the event for those unable to physically attend.