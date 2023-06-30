PM Modi takes a metro ride to attend Delhi University event, chats with co-passengers | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the valedictory ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations today. To attend the event Modi travelled via Delhi Metro today.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/BGmewjqTP2 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

“Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone." Modi tweeted on Twitter.