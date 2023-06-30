2 Min Read
During the event, the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for three buildings and unveil a collection of coffee table books.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the valedictory ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations today. To attend the event Modi travelled via Delhi Metro today.
PM Modi takes a metro ride to attend Delhi University event, chats with co-passengers | Watch
“Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone." Modi tweeted on Twitter.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/BGmewjqTP2— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023