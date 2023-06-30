PM Modi takes a metro ride to attend Delhi University event, chats with co-passengers | Watch

CNBC TV18
PM Modi takes a metro ride to attend Delhi University event, chats with young co-passengers | Watch

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 11:16:16 AM IST (Published)

During the event, the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for three buildings and unveil a collection of coffee table books.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the valedictory ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations today. To attend the event Modi travelled via Delhi Metro today.

“Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone." Modi tweeted on Twitter.
