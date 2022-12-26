PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha registration window closes soon. Steps inside

Students can apply online through the official portal at mygov.in to participate in the event.

The registration window for the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will close soon. Students can apply online till December 30 through the official portal at mygov.in . At the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and provide guidance on how to tackle exam pressure. This year, PM Modi will also interact with parents and teachers.

Earlier, PM Modi shared a tweet inviting all exam warriors, their parents and teachers to take part in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual event in which the prime minister responds to questions related to exam-related stress posed by students in a live programme. Students also get the chance to meet the PM in person and this year, teachers, as well as parents, will get the opportunity to interact with the PM. The students, teachers as well as parents will be shortlisted through competitions on the platform MyGov. As per the official website, there will be a total of 2,050 candidates selected through the competition including students, parents, and teachers.

PM Modi will interact with the selected candidates and share tips on how to avoid stress during the exams.

Here is how to register online

Step 1: To participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), visit the official portal on To participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), visit the official portal on mygov.in or click on the link https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/

Step 2: On the PPC webpage, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button displayed on the left side

Step 3: Participants will get four options - Student (Self Participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, and Parent. Click on the suitable option to proceed.

Step 4: If you are a student, you can submit your response to one of the themes provided to participate in the competition. You may also submit your question to the prime minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries through the same process online, for the activities designed exclusively for them.

Important instructions

Only students of standard 9th,10th,11th, and 12th are eligible to apply for the PPC 2023.

Applicants can only participate and choose one theme from the list.

The answers submitted by the students are expected to be original, full of creativity and in the simplest form.

After the successful submission of entries, the students will receive a digital certificate that will indicate their participation. They can download and save the certificate.

The winners of the competitions will get gifts from the Education Ministry. They will also get a certificate of Appreciation from the Director of NCERT.

In addition to these, a kit of ‘Pariskha Pe Charcha’ which will consist of the Exam Warrior Books in Hindi and English, written by PM Modi, will be given to the winners.