PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters in the Rozgar Mela

From several government departments, appointment letters will be given to 207 candidates in Guwahati, 217 candidates in Dimapur, and 225 candidates in Siliguri through this scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 13, distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the newly hired central government employees via video conferencing at 10:30 am today. The initiative is a part of the "Rozgar Mela" drive, which aims to provide jobs to 10 lakh people before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

While speaking at the event Modi said that most of countries globally are going through severe economic crisis but India is still shining like a bright spot. He further added that new India is running on new polices which has opened new opportunities for the youth.

India had a rective approach earlier but now we have a pro-active approach

Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan is about getting employment opportunities in India, said Modi

The appointment letters will be distributed in Guwahati, Dimapur, and Siliguri, respectively, by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State in the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, and Minister of State in the Ministries of Home Affairs, Sports, and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik.

The offer letter are for the posts of Train Manager, Station Master, Sr commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others.

According to the PMO, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the prime minister fulfilling his promise to give the creation of jobs the highest priority. “The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," it added.

The appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, the statement added.

