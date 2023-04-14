'Please Modi ji, build a good school for us': Jammu girl's plea to PM goes viral

Seerat Naaz is a student at a local government high school in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, that has been in shambles for the past five years. In the video, Naaz takes the viewers on a tour of her dilapidated school, highlighting the lack of basic amenities, including the absence of benches and toilets.

A young girl from Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir has captured the attention of social media users across India with her heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a better school.

The girl, Seerat Naaz, is a student at a local government high school that has been in shambles for the past five years. In a viral video, she requests Prime Minister Modi to build a new school for them, saying, “Please Modi ji…hamara school please acha sa banwa do na (Please build a nice school for us).”

The four-and-a-half minute video clip was shared on the social media platform by a page named Marmik News, and it has gone viral with nearly two million views on Facebook.

In the video, Naaz takes the viewers on a tour of her dilapidated school, highlighting the lack of basic amenities, including the absence of benches and toilets. She shows the unfinished school building, which she says has been in that condition for the last five years, and also points out the smaller building next to it where their classes are held.

Naaz then points the camera towards the floor of the unfinished building, showing the visible layer of dust on it. She says, “They make us sit on the floor here, then our uniforms get dirty and we get a beating from our mothers. We don’t have a bench to sit on.”

The girl also shows a broken structure in the open compound that she identifies as the toilet and highlights the lack of basic amenities at their school. She takes the viewers to the first floor and directs her camera towards the unclean corridor there.

She then requests Prime Minister Modi to build a better school for them, saying, “Modi-ji, you listen to the entire nation. I am also a small girl, please listen to me too and build a good school for us. A beautiful one, so that we don't have to sit on the floor. So that my mother doesn't scold me for getting my uniform dirty and we can all study well. Please have a nice school constructed for us. I request you.”

