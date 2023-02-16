"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality

The LinkedIn post has received more than 3.2 lakh reactions and more than 9,070 reshares since it was shared six days ago. To express their opinions, many others rushed to the post's comments area.

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, India's leading IT giant, had once famously said that extra hours spent in the office do not necessarily translate to productivity. Now, an IT startup seems to have gotten inspired truly by this and has implemented policies to this effect.“

WARNING!!!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in ten minutes. PLEASE GO HOME!!!", reads the system of employees working in Madhya Pradesh-based IT company SoftGrid Computers when employees are still working after business hours. In a world of work is often associated with overtime culture, underpaid jobs, and toxic work environments this message sounding straight out of some utopian society is going viral of social media with users saying that the IT company is setting standards far beyond the norm.

According to a post on LinkedIn shared by an employee of Madhya Pradesh based IT company, SoftGrid Computers, employees get this message displayed on their system if they work beyond business hours.

“This is not a promotional and imaginary post! This is the reality of our office !! SoftGrid Computers. NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS !! Isn't this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood! And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment" Tanvi Khandelwal, the HR of the IT company shared LinkedIn.

Social media is filled with pictures of people who are so overworked they have to bring their laptops everywhere in order to attend to workplace obligations, even if it means working while riding pillion on a bike on a risky flyover in Bengaluru.

So In contrast to many other places where employees are seen working on laptops while riding an Uber Moto home from work, this company will not require employees to answer calls or send emails outside of their working hours.

The LinkedIn post has received more than 3.2 lakh reactions and more than 9,070 reshares since it was shared six days ago. To express their opinions, many others rushed to the post's comments area.