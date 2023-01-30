Philips cuts 6,000 more jobs to improve profitability after sleep device recall

The reduced workforce should lead to a low-teens profit margin (adjusted EBITA) by 2025, and a mid-to-high-teens margin beyond that year, with mid-single-digit comparable sales growth throughout.

Philips has announced that it will cut 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. This step is been taken following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70 percent of its market value. According to Reuters the company said that half of the job cuts will be made this year, while the other half will be done by 2025.

The new restructuring follows a plan to cut 5 percent, or 4,000 jobs, from its workforce that was announced in October last year as the company dealt with the repercussions from the recall of millions of ventilators used to treat sleep apnea due to concerns that the foam used in the devices could become hazardous.

"Philips is not capitalizing on the full potential of strong market positions as it faces a number of significant operational challenges," new Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs said.

The simplified organisation should also improve patient safety and quality and supply chain reliability, Jakobs said.

In addition, the Dutch health technology company, announced fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 651 million euros ($707.18 million), which was essentially unchanged from 647 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted core profit would drop to 428 million euros.

