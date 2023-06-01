Periodic Table, Theory Of Evolution removed from NCERT Class 10 syllabus

Difficulty Level, Overlapping content, Irrelevant Content , Reducing Content Load due to COVID - These are some of the reasons cited by NCERT for the 'textbook rationalisation exercise'.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation under the Government of India has dropped a number of chapters from its curriculum across Classes 6 to 12. The NCERT has justified its 'Rationalisation' exercise on these grounds:

1. Difficulty Level

2. Overlapping content

3. Similar content included in the lower or higher class in same subject

4. Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers

5. Content, which is irrelevant in the present context

Further, the NCERT justified the exercise as a COVID necessity.

‘In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to reduce the content load on students. The National Education Policy 2020, also emphasises reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with creative mindset.’

A school principal I spoke to (who did not wish to be named) said that most of the changes have been in force since last year, added that there has been no formal intimation from NCERT. All the changes, however, have been notified on the website.

What are the material deletions?

The NCERT has listed out what it calls 'Rationalised Content' on its website. For the sake of simplicity, let us focus only on the 'Full Chapter' deletions in Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Class 10 (English Medium)

- Periodic Classification of Elements

- Heredity and Evolution (replaced with Heredity)

- Sources of Energy

- Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

- Democracy and Diversity

- Popular Struggles and Movements

- Challenges to Democracy

Class 11 (English Medium)

- Poverty

- Infrastructure

- The Central Islamic Lands

- The Industrial Revolution

- Political Theory: Peace

- Political Theory: Development

Class 12 (English Medium)

- Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

- Environmental Issues

- Micro-economics: Non-Competitive Markets

- Population Composition

- Chapter 1: The Cold War Era

- Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics

- Era of One-party Dominance

- Recent Developments in Indian Politics: 2 pages on Gujarat Riots

NCERT's 'Overlapping Content' rationale

It is true that Darwin's Theory of Evolution is a part of Class 12 syllabus. This means that a student would have to opt for a Science stream after Class 10 to learn how organisms evolve across generations. The same logic holds true for Periodic Tables as well. The chapter has been retained in the Class 11 syllabus.

Did the rationalisation exercise start this year?

As per the NCERT, these had been rationalised for the session 2022-23 and the same textbooks are being continued for the session 2023-24.