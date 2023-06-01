Periodic Table, Theory Of Evolution removed from NCERT Class 10 syllabus

By Avishek Datta Roy

Difficulty Level, Overlapping content, Irrelevant Content , Reducing Content Load due to COVID - These are some of the reasons cited by NCERT for the 'textbook rationalisation exercise'.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation under the Government of India has dropped a number of chapters from its curriculum across Classes 6 to 12. The NCERT has justified its 'Rationalisation' exercise on these grounds:

1. Difficulty Level 2. Overlapping content