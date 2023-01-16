Graduates from IIT’s have also been taking up to LinkedIn seeking for job opportunities after getting laid off. IIT Mandi graduate Harsh posted that ‘his job role got terminated recently. He worked as a software development engineer in Bengaluru and he joined Amazon in July 2022. In 2021, he worked as an intern for the company for three months.

Layoffs in e-commerce giant Amazon have left employees in trauma and deep in pain. Some cry in the office as the lost their first job and others desperately searching for new jobs. According to various media reports and sources, Amazon's layoff plan will see at least 18,000 job cuts globally and nearly 1000 employees have already been impacted in India alone.

“The Severance and pay is there but the trauma of getting laid off is much worse,” an employee who recently got laid off from Amazon India’s ML retail team told CNBC-TV18.com.

Employees have taken to social media platforms highlighting the scenes at the office amidst layoffs. The announcement of layoffs resulted in grim scenes in the Amazon India office, including people crying as per a post shared by an employee on Grapevine, an app for Indian professionals.

“75 percent of my team is gone. Although I’m in the remaining 25 percent I don’t feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office,” the post said.

Another employee Omprakash Sharma, who was a senior development engineer at Amazon for the past five years and was laid off on January 11 took to LinkedIn to share his experience working for Amazon and asked people to help him find new opportunities. His job was lost only months after he lost his father.

"Year 2022 has been the most challenging year of my life. First I lost my father, after he struggled 2 to 3 months in ICU, due to which I was off from work for almost 4 months. Now on Jan 11, I am impacted by the recent layoffs done by Amazon," he wrote in the LinkedIn post. He also wrote that the 5-year stint at Amazon had been the most wonderful time of his job life.

Layoffs tougher for new joiners

“I joined Amazon six months back and this was my first job, I learned a lot of stuff and I understand layoffs happen but it’s just tougher when it’s your first job. Getting a next job will take time, there are tests and also the whole perception about getting laid off puts one down a but. It’s a tough time and one can do nothing apart from networking and staying positive,” the employee who got laid off from Amazon India’s ML retail team told CNBC-TV18.com.

Graduates from IIT’s have also been taking up to LinkedIn seeking for job opportunities after getting laid off. IIT Mandi graduate Harsh posted that ‘his job role got terminated recently. He worked as a software development engineer in Bengaluru and he joined Amazon in July 2022. In 2021, he worked as an intern for the company for three months.

"Never wanted to start my 2023 on this. But as a part of amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently,” wrote Harsh. He further mentioned that though his stint was short, he was thankful for an opportunity that made him grow.

One such Amazonian is Kayla Look, a recruiting coordinator. In an interview, Look said her anxiety was running high when layoffs were announced in November: The holidays were coming up, she had just graduated from college the year before and was in the middle of planning a wedding. The expenses and uncertainty were mounting.

Earlier this month Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy mentioned continuing the layoffs which were announced in November last year as the company is looking to cut costs.

The technology giant's boss in a memo to the employees said, "This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we’ve hired rapidly over the last several years.” The company employed 1.54 million people at the end of the third quarter.

He further added that the company will start circulating information regarding layoff to impacted employees starting January 18, 2023. Amazon started layoffs in November last year with letting go off nearly 10,000 employees.

In November, an employee working in Amazon told CNBC-TV18.com that people working in the devices vertical, particularly the Alexa AI in India, had been laid off. An entire team of some 15-20 people working in the Hyderabad location in the Alexa AI team was laid off.

Employees working in Amazon had also mentioned that the layoffs can continue in the e-commerce, human resource and tech section of the e-commerce segment.

Meanwhile another employee told CNBC-TV18.com that as the e-commerce part of the company and the tech team in that segment is usually engaged during the month of December (due to Christmas and new year sales), it’s likely that layoffs from these segments will happen in January.

The year 2022 was brutal for the tech industry as the major players in the industry did layoffs and hiring freezes to cut costs amidst economic downturn. Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Netflix and many other global players laid off employees. The number of total layoffs in 2022 according to data from Layoffs.fyi was over 2 Lakh.