Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students to address exam anxieties

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students to address exam anxieties

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students to address exam anxieties
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jan 27, 2023 8:08:27 AM IST (Published)

PM Modi is all set for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ — his interaction with students and teachers to address their anxiety ahead of upcoming board examinations. Here's how to watch it live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ — his interaction with students and teachers to address their anxiety ahead of upcoming board examinations, on Friday. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations.

The Prime Minister also gives replies to students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The programme is scheduled to be held at the Talkatora indoor stadium in Delhi.
"The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.
He said about 38.8 lakh registrations have taken place this year, including more than 16 lakh from state boards. "This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) that took place during PPC 2022," he added.
Registration has been done from 155 countries. A total of 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition will witness the main event as special guests, the official said.
Also Read | Proportion of government schools with less than 60 students increased every year in last decade: ASER 2022
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that around 20 lakh questions have been received so far and NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics that the PM will address ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc.
The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ programme begins at 11 am. For those who want to watch it live online, the event will be broadcast across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube by the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's office and others. The official website of the Education Ministry, education.gov.in has links to all these live broadcasts.
Also Read: Reading, arithmetic abilities of kids drop to pre-2018 levels, finds ASER study
