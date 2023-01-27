Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: Hard work or smart work during exams? Here’s PM Modi advice

Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: When students asked PM Modi if they should work hard or smart, he narrated the ‘The Crow and the Pitcher’ tale in which the crow drops pebbles in a pitcher until the water rises, allowing it to drink.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students in his annual ‘Pariksha pe Charcha 2023’ session on Friday to discuss tips on how to stave off anxiety and fears as board exams draw close.

He stressed on the significance of time management and suggested that students must allocate specific time periods for every subject. “Have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," he said at the event in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

When students asked PM Modi if they should work hard or smart, he narrated the ‘The Crow and the Pitcher’ tale in which the crow drops pebbles in a pitcher until the water rises, allowing it to drink. He explained that students must work hard but smartly to achieve bigger goals and must address the specific areas.

As students expressed stress of parents’ expectations, PM Modi said parents should not pressurise their children and at the same time students should also not remain under the ‘Pressure of Pressure!’ “Think, analyse, act, be confident about your capabilities and then give your best to achieve what you aspire for,” he said.

Several students also asked the Prime Minister about how they could avoid cheating and other unfair means while appearing for exams, to which he replied, some students use their creativity for ‘cheating’ in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. “We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves," he said.

He also advised students to not get distracted by technology and instead keep a separate time allotted for when they can use mobile for interaction on social media platforms. "You're smarter than the gadgets you use," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also encouraged the students by saying,” Exam results are not the end of life because life doesn’t stop at one station.”