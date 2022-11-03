Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    Over 20K schools shut down in India during 2020-21, number of teachers declined by 1.95%: Education Ministry

    Over 20K schools shut down in India during 2020-21, number of teachers declined by 1.95%: Education Ministry

    Over 20K schools shut down in India during 2020-21, number of teachers declined by 1.95%: Education Ministry
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    "Total number of schools in 2021-22 stood at 14.89 lakhs as compared to 15.09 lakhs in 2020-21. The decline in total schools is mainly due to closure of schools under private and other management," said a new report by the Ministry of Education.

    More than 20,000 schools shut down across the country during 2020-21 while the number of teachers also declined by 1.95 percent in comparison to the previous year, according to a new report by the Ministry of Education.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report on school education in India for 2021-22 also pointed out that only 44.85 percent schools had computer facilities while nearly 34 percent had internet connection.
    "Total number of schools in 2021-22 stood at 14.89 lakhs as compared to 15.09 lakhs in 2020-21. The decline in total schools is mainly due to closure of schools under private and other management," said the report launched on Thursday.
    Also read: View | Why applied learning is relevant for new-age aspirants
    While only 27 percent schools have special toilets for children with special needs (CSWN), over 49 percent of them have ramps with handrails, it said.
    Detailing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on enrolment, the report said, "Although the impact of Covid is cross-cutting, this is particularly noticed in the enrolment of young and vulnerable kids like pre-primary classes."
    "This decline may be attributed to postponement of admissions due to COVID-19".
    In 2021-22, enrolment of students in school education from primary to higher secondary was around 25.57 crore. This is higher by 19.36 lakh as compared to the enrolment of students in 2020-21, the report said.
    Also read: Govt launches National Curriculum Framework for education of children aged 3-8 years
    According to the report, the total number of teachers also declined by 1.95 percent in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21. The total number of teachers in 2021-22 was 95.07 lakh, decreasing from 97.87 lakh in 2020-21, it said.
    "The percentage of teachers teaching only primary (34.4 percent in 2021-22 from 35.4m percent in 2020-21) and only upper primary (18.9 percent in 2021-22 from 21.5 percent in 2020-21) has reduced.
    The decrease in teachers during 2021-22 as against previous year was 0.9 percent in government schools, 1.45 percent in government aided schools, 2.94 percent in private schools and 8.3 percent in other schools, it said.
    In UDISE+ 2021-22, additional data on important indicators such as digital library, peer learning, hard spot identification, number of books available in school library, etc have been collected for the first time to align with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 initiatives.
    Also read: ViewSonic says that it is keen on making Indian classrooms smarter
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Indian schoolsMinistry of EducationNational Education Policy (NEP)

    Next Article

    Elon Musk plans to lay off 50% Twitter employees, roll back work-from-anywhere policy: Report

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng