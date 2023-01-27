OPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration for OPSC medical officers ends today: Check how to apply

The OPSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 3,481 Medical Officer posts in Odisha. The registration process started on December 27 and it closes today, January 27. Those who are yet to apply can go to opsc.goc.in to register.

Here’s how to fill OPSC 2023 application form online

Step 1: Candidates must go to the OPSC official website at opsc.goc.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link which reads, “Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Medical Officer in Group-A (Junior Branch) (Advt. No. 11 of 2022-23)” displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the basic details required to get registered on the OPSC portal

Step 4: Login using the provided credentials and fill in the OPSC 2023 registration form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents, submit the OPSC form and pay the application fee (if any)

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education: All candidates must have an MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Age Limit: All candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 as of January 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxation will be applicable for the reserved category candidates, and the relaxation details are provided in the notification.

