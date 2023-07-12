One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

An OECD report, based on a survey last year, shows three out of five workers fear that they could lose their job to AI over the next 10 years.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said counties may be on the brink of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution with rapid progress, including with generative AI like ChatGPT, falling costs and the increasing availability of workers with AI skills. However, the organisation feels firms’ adoption of AI is still relatively low.

“When considering all automation technologies, including AI, 27 percent of jobs are in occupations at high risk of automation,” the OECD survey notes. It also highlights AI's impact in the manufacturing and finance sectors, in terms of opportunities and risks.