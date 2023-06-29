CNBC TV18
One in five employees globally are 'loud quitting' and workers' stress levels are at record high, finds survey

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 29, 2023 3:57:21 PM IST (Updated)

Loud Quitting is defined employees who take actions that “directly harm” the organisation, while undercutting its goals and opposing its leaders.

After quiet quitting made headlines last year with employees prioritising boundaries by not going above and beyond at their jobs, another workplace trend “loud quitting” is making waves this time and is probably worse than the former.

Nearly one in five, or 18 percent, of global employees are loudly quitting or actively disengaged, according to a new report from Gallup which surveyed more than 120,000 global employees in 2022.
What is loud quitting?
While during the quiet quitting trend, people chose to not give in to the hustle culture, with this new trend some workers are no longer keeping discontentment on the down-low — instead, they are engaging in “loud quitting.”
