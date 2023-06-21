Olx layoffs: 800 employees laid off globally after its auto business struggles in some regions

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, which operates in over 30 countries worldwide, has informed the employees about the layoffs. The layoffs are not limited to any specific market or division.

Olx Layoffs: Olx Group, the online marketplace and classifieds business arm of Prosus, has implemented a global workforce reduction, resulting in approximately 800 job cuts. The company's decision to close its automotive business unit, Olx Autos, in certain markets has led to these layoffs after an extensive exploration of potential buyers and investors, as reported by TechCrunch.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, which operates in over 30 countries worldwide, has informed the employees about the layoffs. According to the TechCruch report the layoffs are not limited to any specific market or division.

Meanwhile OLX has said “As a result of this process, it became clear that pursuing individual country sales was the best option, given the significant value that exists within local markets. This includes Chile, the financing business in Latin America, and both the Olx classifieds platforms and the Autos transaction businesses in India, Indonesia and Turkey.” as reported by TechCrunch.

However, potential buyers or investors were not found for other markets, resulting in the closure of operations in Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia. While Olx Autos will continue selling vehicles in these markets, new transactions will not be accepted, as indicated on the Olx Argentina website. The next steps for other markets remain uncertain at this time.

According to Prosus' annual report for the year ending on March 31, 2022, its classifieds business, predominantly Olx, had a global workforce of 11,375 employees. These recent job cuts follow Olx's earlier announcement in January to reduce its global workforce by 15 percent. (1,500 jobs).

In November, Prosus reported impressive revenue growth of 84 percent for Olx Autos, surpassing $1 billion during the first half of the 2022 financial year. However, the automotive business has yet to achieve profitability.