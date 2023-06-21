Olx layoffs: 800 employees laid off globally after its auto business struggles in some regions

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, which operates in over 30 countries worldwide, has informed the employees about the layoffs. The layoffs are not limited to any specific market or division.

Olx Layoffs: Olx Group, the online marketplace and classifieds business arm of Prosus, has implemented a global workforce reduction, resulting in approximately 800 job cuts. The company's decision to close its automotive business unit, Olx Autos, in certain markets has led to these layoffs after an extensive exploration of potential buyers and investors, as reported by TechCrunch.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, which operates in over 30 countries worldwide, has informed the employees about the layoffs. According to the TechCruch report the layoffs are not limited to any specific market or division.

Meanwhile OLX has said “As a result of this process, it became clear that pursuing individual country sales was the best option, given the significant value that exists within local markets. This includes Chile, the financing business in Latin America, and both the Olx classifieds platforms and the Autos transaction businesses in India, Indonesia and Turkey.” as reported by TechCrunch.