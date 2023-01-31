OLX is reportedly looking to lay off 15% of its global workforce

OLX's latest job cuts come amid an ongoing wave of layoffs at tech companies around the world due to high inflation and recession fears.

OLX is reportedly laying off 15 percent of its global workforce. This layoff will impact nearly 1,500 employees.

According to a news report by The Financial Express, OLX will reduce its workforce across all countries, business units, and job functions.

As per its website, the Prosus-owned company has over 10,000 employees worldwide, with offices in India, Bulgaria, South Africa, Poland, and Ukraine.

“OLX is taking necessary measures to reduce its cost structure in light of changing macroeconomic conditions. Regrettably, this means we are reducing the size of our workforce across the company. We are sorry to part ways with these valuable contributors, but doing so is necessary to meet our future ambitions,” as reported by The Financial Express.

In 2020, OLX laid off close to 250 employees from its sales and support departments.

OLX's latest job cuts come amid an ongoing wave of layoffs at tech companies around the world due to high inflation and recession fears.

As per data by Layoffs.fyi so far in 2023 234 tech companies have laid off 75,912 employees. Big tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon have announced job cuts and hiring freezes. In India too so far Indian startups have cut over 1,600 jobs in 2023.