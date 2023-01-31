English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

OLX is reportedly looking to lay off 15% of its global workforce

OLX is reportedly looking to lay off 15% of its global workforce

OLX is reportedly looking to lay off 15% of its global workforce
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 31, 2023 7:44:33 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

OLX's latest job cuts come amid an ongoing wave of layoffs at tech companies around the world due to high inflation and recession fears.

OLX is reportedly laying off 15 percent of its global workforce. This layoff will impact nearly 1,500 employees.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


According to a news report by The Financial Express, OLX will reduce its workforce across all countries, business units, and job functions.
As per its website, the Prosus-owned company has over 10,000 employees worldwide, with offices in India, Bulgaria, South Africa, Poland, and Ukraine.
“OLX is taking necessary measures to reduce its cost structure in light of changing macroeconomic conditions. Regrettably, this means we are reducing the size of our workforce across the company. We are sorry to part ways with these valuable contributors, but doing so is necessary to meet our future ambitions,” as reported by The Financial Express.
In 2020, OLX laid off close to 250 employees from its sales and support departments.
OLX's latest job cuts come amid an ongoing wave of layoffs at tech companies around the world due to high inflation and recession fears.
Also read: 78 percent Indian workers uneasy about job security amid layoffs: Survey
As per data by Layoffs.fyi so far in 2023 234 tech companies have laid off 75,912 employees. Big tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon have announced job cuts and hiring freezes. In India too so far Indian startups have cut over 1,600 jobs in 2023.
Also read: Meta layoffs: More job cuts likely? Here’s what Mark Zuckerberg told employees
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Job cutsOLX

Next Article

Economic Survey 2023: Education GER, infrastructure on a rise but data suggests scope for improvement

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X