homeeducation NewsOJEE Result 2023 declared, here's how to download

OJEE Result 2023 declared, here's how to download

OJEE Result 2023 declared, here's how to download
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 1:04:01 PM IST (Published)

The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.


Today, on June 2, the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 have been announced.
Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.
Sourav Kumar Pati secured the top position in B.Pharma, while Satyajit Sahoo emerged as the MBA topper, and Apurba Sundar Nayak achieved the highest rank in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science), as per media reports.
To check the OJEE 2023 results, follow these steps:
  1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, locate and click on the OJEE 2023 result link.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Review the results and download the page.
  6. It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.
    7. Furthermore, the 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B.Pharm is scheduled to take place in the last week of June 2023.
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    jee

    Recommended Articles

    View All

    World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US

    Jun 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

    Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it

    Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

    A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?

    Jun 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

    Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments

    May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read