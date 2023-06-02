OJEE Result 2023 declared, here's how to download

The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.

Today, on June 2, the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 have been announced.

Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.

Sourav Kumar Pati secured the top position in B.Pharma, while Satyajit Sahoo emerged as the MBA topper, and Apurba Sundar Nayak achieved the highest rank in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science), as per media reports.

To check the OJEE 2023 results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the OJEE 2023 result link.

Enter your login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the results and download the page.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Furthermore, the 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B.Pharm is scheduled to take place in the last week of June 2023.