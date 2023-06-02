OJEE Result 2023 declared, here's how to download

The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.
Today, on June 2, the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 have been announced.
Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.
Sourav Kumar Pati secured the top position in B.Pharma, while Satyajit Sahoo emerged as the MBA topper, and Apurba Sundar Nayak achieved the highest rank in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science), as per media reports.
To check the OJEE 2023 results, follow these steps:
Furthermore, the 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B.Pharm is scheduled to take place in the last week of June 2023.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US
Jun 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it
Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?
Jun 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read