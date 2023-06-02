OJEE Result 2023 declared, here's how to download

The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.

Today, on June 2, the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 have been announced.

Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE exam took place on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15, consisting of three shifts, and was conducted for admission into various diploma, bachelor's, and master's programs.