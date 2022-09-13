OJEE counselling 2022 registration opens today: Check how to apply and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The counselling will be held for admission into various UG and PG courses at the engineering, architecture and management colleges across Odisha.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling registration schedule has been released for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The counselling will be held for admission into various UG and PG courses at the engineering, architecture and management colleges across Odisha.

The registration for counselling for PG courses started on September 12 and the same for the UG courses begins today, September 13. Candidates who have qualified for counselling can register on the official website of OJEE ( www.ojee.nic.in ).

ALSO READ:

The OJEE exam was conducted via a computer-based test from July 4 to July 8.

Here is how to register online for OJEE 2022 counselling

Step 1: Visit Visit ojee.nic.in , the official website of OJEE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 Counselling login link.

Step 3: Log in using the login credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on submit button.

Step 5: The confirmation of successful submission will be displayed on the screen.

The counselling registration process for Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. starts today, while the counselling registration for technical /professional post-graduate courses like MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan started on September 12.

The seat allocation list for integrated MBA courses will be released on September 16 as per the official notification.

The OJEE counselling 2022 is conducted for eligible candidates seeking admission in various courses like B Tech, B Arch, B Plan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, M Tech, M Arch and M Plan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in Odisha.