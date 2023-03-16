Office of travel agent behind deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada located

The Canadian authorities found that the Indian students were issued fake admission letters to educational institutes. These students had gone to Canada in 2018-19 on a study visa but the fraud came to light after they applied for permanent residency (PR) in the North American country recently.

Around 700 Indian students were issued deportation notices from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) after finding fake documents with them, media reports said on Thursday.

Jalandhar police said they have located the office of the travel agent who allegedly issued fake documents to the students facing deportation from Canada. The police said the office is located near the city bus depot but it has remained closed for six months.

They are verifying details but are yet to receive any complaint in this matter, the police added.

According to a report from indianarrative.com, Chaman Singh Batth from Toronto said that after passing intermediate, about 700 students applied for study visa through Education Migration Services, Jalandhar. The documents were issued by the travel agent named Brijesh Mishra.

Batth said, "All trouble started when CBSA scrutinised the documents on the basis which visa was granted to the students and found admission offer letters fake. Deportation notices were issued to all the students after granting them an opportunity for a hearing."

As per the report, the students filed these visa applications in 2018 onwards till 2022. The reports further said the travel agent had charged over Rs 16 lakh per student for his services. The charges included admission fees to a premier institute Humber college, and were not inclusive of the airfare and security deposits.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vatsala Gupta said, "We have not yet got any complaint in this regard. But still we are verifying."

She said the office of the travel agent has remained shut for the past six months. "We are still verifying and whenever we receive any complaint, we will take action," she added.

Notably, many students from Punjab aspire to go to Canada for higher education and settle there.