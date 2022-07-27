Odisha JEE 2022 results declared: Here’s the toppers’ list and how to view rank card

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result has been released. Minister for skill development and technical education Pritiranjan Gharai declared the results in Bhubaneswar today. Candidates can check their OJEE 2022 result on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Out the 47,761 candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2022 examination, 47,729 students have been ranked after the exam. Shradharabinda Samantray of Jagatsinghpur has emerged as the topper in Master of Business Administration (MBA) while Ishant Kumar Nayak has topped in Master of Computer Applications (MCA).
Here is the toppers’ list of OJEE 2022
MBA: Shraddharabinda Samantray
MCA: Ishant Nayak topper
Pharm: Arup Panda topper
M.Pharm: Sachin Nayak
M Plan: Dibyshree Upantnayka Mishra
Electrical Engg: Mithun Adhikari
Mechanical Engineering: Rajan Subankar Mohopatra
Detailed list
B.Pharm.: Arup Kumar Panda
LE-Tech. (Dip): Pruthiraj Jena
LE-Tech. (B.Sc.): Budhadev Pradhan
LE-Pharm.: Rahul Kumar Singh
MBA: Sradharabinda Samantaray
MCA/ M.Sc. (Comp. Sc.: Ishant Kumar Nayak
INT. MBA: Srusti Samarpita Beriha
Civil Engg.: Sanjeev Pradhan
Electrical Engg.: Mithun Adhikari
Mechanical Engg.: Rajan Subhankar Mohapatra
Comp. Science Engg/IT: S Sanjib Kumar
Electronics: Pankaj Kumar
Ericsson: Arka Ghosh
Chemical Engg. : Hariyali Behera
Metallurgical Engg.: Masum Ali
Environmental Engg.: Arka Ghosh
Biotechnology: Subhashree Hota
Plastic Engg.: Jyoti Prakash Nayak Priyanka Ray
Textile Engg.: Priayanka Ray
Here is how to check OJEE 2022 results online
1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination at ojee.nic.in
2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download OJEE Rank Card – 2022’ flashing on the homepage
3: In the login page, enter your roll number and other login details in the specified fields.
4: Your OJEE 2022 rank card (results) will be appear on your screen.
5: Download the rank card and print a copy of the same future reference.
