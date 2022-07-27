Odisha JEE 2022 results declared: Here’s the toppers’ list and how to view rank card

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result has been released. Minister for skill development and technical education Pritiranjan Gharai declared the results in Bhubaneswar today. Candidates can check their OJEE 2022 result on the official website at ojee.nic.in

Out the 47,761 candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2022 examination, 47,729 students have been ranked after the exam. Shradharabinda Samantray of Jagatsinghpur has emerged as the topper in Master of Business Administration (MBA) while Ishant Kumar Nayak has topped in Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Here is the toppers’ list of OJEE 2022

Detailed list

B.Pharm.: Arup Kumar Panda

LE-Tech. (Dip): Pruthiraj Jena

LE-Tech. (B.Sc.): Budhadev Pradhan

LE-Pharm.: Rahul Kumar Singh

MBA: Sradharabinda Samantaray

MCA/ M.Sc. (Comp. Sc.: Ishant Kumar Nayak

INT. MBA: Srusti Samarpita Beriha

CAT (Cinematography): Saswati Siddharth

CAT (Film Editing): Kumar Prasannajit Sahu

Pharm: Sachin Nayak

Arch: Shristi Nangalia

Plan: Dibyashree Upantanayika Mishra

Civil Engg.: Sanjeev Pradhan

Electrical Engg.: Mithun Adhikari

Mechanical Engg.: Rajan Subhankar Mohapatra

Comp. Science Engg/IT: S Sanjib Kumar

Electronics: Pankaj Kumar

Ericsson: Arka Ghosh

Chemical Engg. : Hariyali Behera

Metallurgical Engg.: Masum Ali

Environmental Engg.: Arka Ghosh

Biotechnology: Subhashree Hota

Plastic Engg.: Jyoti Prakash Nayak Priyanka Ray

Textile Engg.: Priayanka Ray

Here is how to check OJEE 2022 results online

1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination at Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination at ojee.nic.in

2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download OJEE Rank Card – 2022’ flashing on the homepage

3: In the login page, enter your roll number and other login details in the specified fields.

4: Your OJEE 2022 rank card (results) will be appear on your screen.

5: Download the rank card and print a copy of the same future reference.