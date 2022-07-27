Homeeducation news

Odisha JEE 2022 results declared: Here’s the toppers’ list and how to view rank card

Odisha JEE 2022 results declared: Here’s the toppers’ list and how to view rank card

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Out the 47,761 candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2022 examination, 47,729 students have been ranked after the exam.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result has been released. Minister for skill development and technical education Pritiranjan Gharai declared the results in Bhubaneswar today. Candidates can check their OJEE 2022 result on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Out the 47,761 candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2022 examination, 47,729 students have been ranked after the exam. Shradharabinda Samantray of Jagatsinghpur has emerged as the topper in Master of Business Administration (MBA) while Ishant Kumar Nayak has topped in Master of Computer Applications (MCA).
Here is the toppers’ list of OJEE 2022
MBA: Shraddharabinda Samantray
MCA: Ishant Nayak topper
Pharm: Arup Panda topper
M.Pharm: Sachin Nayak
  1. Tech (Civil Engineering): Sanjeev Pradhan
  2. Tech (Electronics) : Pankaj Kumar
  3. Tech (Mechanical): Rajan Mohapatra
  4. Architecture: Shrusti Nangalia
    5. M Plan: Dibyshree Upantnayka Mishra
    Electrical Engg: Mithun Adhikari
    Mechanical Engineering: Rajan Subankar Mohopatra
     
    ALSO READ: CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Result to be declared today: Here’s how to check
    Detailed list
    B.Pharm.: Arup Kumar Panda
    LE-Tech. (Dip): Pruthiraj Jena
    LE-Tech. (B.Sc.): Budhadev Pradhan
    LE-Pharm.: Rahul Kumar Singh
    MBA: Sradharabinda Samantaray
    MCA/ M.Sc. (Comp. Sc.:  Ishant Kumar Nayak
    INT. MBA: Srusti Samarpita Beriha
    1. CAT (Cinematography): Saswati Siddharth
    2. CAT (Film Editing): Kumar Prasannajit Sahu
    3. Pharm: Sachin Nayak
    4. Arch: Shristi Nangalia
    5. Plan: Dibyashree Upantanayika Mishra
      6. Civil Engg.: Sanjeev Pradhan
      Electrical Engg.: Mithun Adhikari
      Mechanical Engg.: Rajan Subhankar Mohapatra
      Comp. Science Engg/IT: S Sanjib Kumar
      Electronics: Pankaj Kumar
      Ericsson: Arka Ghosh
      Chemical Engg. : Hariyali Behera
      Metallurgical Engg.: Masum Ali
      Environmental Engg.: Arka Ghosh
      Biotechnology: Subhashree Hota
      Plastic Engg.: Jyoti Prakash Nayak Priyanka Ray
      Textile Engg.: Priayanka Ray
      Here is how to check OJEE 2022 results online
      1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination at ojee.nic.in
      2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download OJEE Rank Card – 2022’ flashing on the homepage
      3: In the login page, enter your roll number and other login details in the specified fields.
      4: Your OJEE 2022 rank card (results) will be appear on your screen.
      5: Download the rank card and print a copy of the same future reference.
       
      ALSO READ: ISC Class 12 Result 2022 declared: Check toppers’ list and other details
       
       
       
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Tags
      Previous Article

      UPSSSC PET 2022 registration ends today: How to register

      Next Article

      Upskilling may be the only way to survive layoffs, say experts