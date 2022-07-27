    Home

    Odisha JEE 2022 results declared: Here’s the toppers’ list and how to view rank card

    Out the 47,761 candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2022 examination, 47,729 students have been ranked after the exam.

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result has been released. Minister for skill development and technical education Pritiranjan Gharai declared the results in Bhubaneswar today. Candidates can check their OJEE 2022 result on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
    Out the 47,761 candidates who appeared for the OJEE 2022 examination, 47,729 students have been ranked after the exam. Shradharabinda Samantray of Jagatsinghpur has emerged as the topper in Master of Business Administration (MBA) while Ishant Kumar Nayak has topped in Master of Computer Applications (MCA).
    Here is the toppers’ list of OJEE 2022
    MBA: Shraddharabinda Samantray
    MCA: Ishant Nayak topper
    Pharm: Arup Panda topper
    M.Pharm: Sachin Nayak
    1. Tech (Civil Engineering): Sanjeev Pradhan
    2. Tech (Electronics) : Pankaj Kumar
    3. Tech (Mechanical): Rajan Mohapatra
    4. Architecture: Shrusti Nangalia
      5. M Plan: Dibyshree Upantnayka Mishra
      Electrical Engg: Mithun Adhikari
      Mechanical Engineering: Rajan Subankar Mohopatra
       
      Detailed list
      B.Pharm.: Arup Kumar Panda
      LE-Tech. (Dip): Pruthiraj Jena
      LE-Tech. (B.Sc.): Budhadev Pradhan
      LE-Pharm.: Rahul Kumar Singh
      MBA: Sradharabinda Samantaray
      MCA/ M.Sc. (Comp. Sc.:  Ishant Kumar Nayak
      INT. MBA: Srusti Samarpita Beriha
      1. CAT (Cinematography): Saswati Siddharth
      2. CAT (Film Editing): Kumar Prasannajit Sahu
      3. Pharm: Sachin Nayak
      4. Arch: Shristi Nangalia
      5. Plan: Dibyashree Upantanayika Mishra
        6. Civil Engg.: Sanjeev Pradhan
        Electrical Engg.: Mithun Adhikari
        Mechanical Engg.: Rajan Subhankar Mohapatra
        Comp. Science Engg/IT: S Sanjib Kumar
        Electronics: Pankaj Kumar
        Ericsson: Arka Ghosh
        Chemical Engg. : Hariyali Behera
        Metallurgical Engg.: Masum Ali
        Environmental Engg.: Arka Ghosh
        Biotechnology: Subhashree Hota
        Plastic Engg.: Jyoti Prakash Nayak Priyanka Ray
        Textile Engg.: Priayanka Ray
        Here is how to check OJEE 2022 results online
        1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination at ojee.nic.in
        2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download OJEE Rank Card – 2022’ flashing on the homepage
        3: In the login page, enter your roll number and other login details in the specified fields.
        4: Your OJEE 2022 rank card (results) will be appear on your screen.
        5: Download the rank card and print a copy of the same future reference.
         
         
         
         
        (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
