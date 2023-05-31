Odisha CHSE Plus 2 results of Science, Commerce streams out: Check pass percentage and other details

The Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results were declared by School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi at a press conference held at the CHSE office. This year, around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the class 12 CHSE examinations held from March 1 to April 5

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the results for CHSE +2/Class 12 for Science and Commerce streams today at 11 am. The results were declared at a press conference. The students can now check their scores online through official websites – chseodisha.nic.in samsodisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in

The results for the Odisha CHSE Arts stream will be declared later as per a Hindustan Times report.

The Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results were declared by School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi at a press conference held at the CHSE office.

This year, around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 CHSE examinations held from March 1 to April 5. The evaluation of the answer sheets started on April 10.

Pass Percentage

As informed by the School and Mass Education Minister, Sudam Marndi at the press conference, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream stood at 84.93 percent. A total of 78,938 students have passed the CHSE Plus 2 exam in the Science stream.

Girls outperformed boys in the Science stream with a pass percentage of 85.67 percent as compared to 84.28 percent for boys.

The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was recorded at 81.12 percent.

Girls outshined boys in Commerce stream as well with a pass percentage of 83.87 percent. The pass percentage for boys in the Commerce stream was recorded at 79.52 percent.

How to check Odisha CHSE Plus 2 results

Step 1: Go to the Odisha CHSE result official website at Go to the Odisha CHSE result official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says ‘Annual CHSE Examination Result 2023’, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the Roll Number and Registration Number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ and upon successful login, your Odisha CSHE class 12th result will appear on the screen

The online results for the CHSE Class 12 final exam are provisional in nature and students are required to collect the original statement of marks from their respective schools and colleges.