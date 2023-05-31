Odisha CHSE Plus 2 results of Science, Commerce streams out: Check pass percentage and other details

The Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results were declared by School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi at a press conference held at the CHSE office. This year, around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the class 12 CHSE examinations held from March 1 to April 5

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the results for CHSE +2/Class 12 for Science and Commerce streams today at 11 am. The results were declared at a press conference. The students can now check their scores online through official websites – chseodisha.nic.in samsodisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in

The results for the Odisha CHSE Arts stream will be declared later as per a Hindustan Times report.

The Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results were declared by School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi at a press conference held at the CHSE office.