Odisha CHSE Plus 2 results of Science, Commerce streams out: Check pass percentage and other details

The Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results were declared by School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi at a press conference held at the CHSE office. This year, around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the class 12 CHSE examinations held from March 1 to April 5
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the results for CHSE +2/Class 12 for Science and Commerce streams today at 11 am. The results were declared at a press conference. The students can now check their scores online through official websites –chseodisha.nic.in, samsodisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
The results for the Odisha CHSE Arts stream will be declared later as per a Hindustan Times report.
