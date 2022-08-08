Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 to be declared today: How to check

By CNBCTV18.com

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to announce the Class 12 board exam result for the Arts stream today. The results will be made available online via the board's official websites where students can check their scorecard using their roll number and registration number.

The CHSE conducted the Class 12 board exams between April 28 and June 2 this year. The board had to cut down the syllabus by 30 per cent to compensate for the loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on regular academic activities.

How to check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results

- Click on the “CHSE 12 Arts Result 2022” link available on the homepage.

- You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to enter your roll number and other details as asked.

-Enter your details and click on ‘Submit’.

- The CHSE Class 12th Arts results will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and save the result for future use or reference.

Students are advised to cross-check their personal information to avoid any errors. In case of any discrepancy, they must report it to the board for correction. To be declared pass, a student must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Along with the marks, students will also be awarded grades.

The results for the Science and Commerce streams of Class 12 were previously declared on July 27. In the Science stream, the Odisha board recorded a pass percentage of 94.12 whereas 89.20 per cent of the Commerce students who had appeared for the board exams were declared passed.

For the past three years, Arts has been among the lowest performer in all the streams of the Odisha board. Last year, 84.49 per cent of the students who had appeared for the board examination in the Arts stream were declared passed whereas the success rate was 67.56 percent and 65.89 percent in 2020 and 2019, respectively.