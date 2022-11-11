NTPC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply for 864 posts today, check details

By CNBCTV18.com

NTPC released the notification for the applications process for 864 posts of Engineering Executive Trainees last month.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is set to end the applications process for 864 posts of Engineering Executive Trainees through GATE-2022 today. The application process started on October 29 and the deadline to submit the application is November 11. For the NTPC recruitment selection process, candidates must have appeared and passed the GATE 2022 examination. Candidates who are interested have the last opportunity to apply online at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Here’s how to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website portal of NTPC careers.ntpc.co.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the application link displayed on the NTPC homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details and fill the application. Proceed to submit after checking all the required details.

Step 4: Pay the specified application fee to complete the process.

Vacancy Details

This NTPC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 864 vacancies in various posts. Out of the 864, 280 vacancies are for the post of Electrical engineers, 360 posts are for Mechanical engineers, 164 vacancies are for the Electronics/Instrumentation engineers, 30 vacancies are for civil engineers and 30 are for mining engineers.

Eligibility

For the selection process, all candidates must have a B.Tech degree with no less than 65 pecent marks (55 percent for reserved categories) in their respective degree programmes. They must have also appeared and qualified in the GATE 2022 examination.

Candidates should not be above the maximum age limit of 27 years.