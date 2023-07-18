NTA to release CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Results soon: Here’s how to check scores

The final answer key of the CSIR-UGC NET exam was released by the NTA on July 17 and the scorecards are expected to be out soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 22 and June 2023 results soon. The final answer key for both the sessions of Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET 2023) was released on July 17 and the scorecards are expected to be published soon.
Both the answer key and results will be available for all candidates to check and download, on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Here’s how to check CSIR UGC NET result online:
Step 1: Go to the official website portal for the exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard” displayed under the candidate activity tab on the homepage.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your candidate credentials
Step 4: Upon successful login, the CSIR-UGC NET scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Carefully check the scorecard and download
The June session of the CSIR-UGC NET exam was held on June 6-8 in about 426 exam centres across 178 cities in the country.
This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the exam as per the information shared by the NTA.
The provisional answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET final 2023 for December 2022 and June 2023 session exam was released on June 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam had the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key till June 16.
Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer was released yesterday on June 17. Now the e CSIR-UGC NET result 2023 is expected to be released soon.
The CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for the selection of candidates for appointment of assistant professors in universities and for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read