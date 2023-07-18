NTA to release CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Results soon: Here’s how to check scores

The final answer key of the CSIR-UGC NET exam was released by the NTA on July 17 and the scorecards are expected to be out soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 22 and June 2023 results soon. The final answer key for both the sessions of Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET 2023) was released on July 17 and the scorecards are expected to be published soon.

Both the answer key and results will be available for all candidates to check and download, on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Here’s how to check CSIR UGC NET result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website portal for the exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard” displayed under the candidate activity tab on the homepage.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your candidate credentials

Step 4: Upon successful login, the CSIR-UGC NET scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Carefully check the scorecard and download

The June session of the CSIR-UGC NET exam was held on June 6-8 in about 426 exam centres across 178 cities in the country.

This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the exam as per the information shared by the NTA.

The provisional answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET final 2023 for December 2022 and June 2023 session exam was released on June 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam had the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key till June 16.

Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer was released yesterday on June 17. Now the e CSIR-UGC NET result 2023 is expected to be released soon.