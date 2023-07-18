CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsNTA to release CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results soon: Here’s how to check scores

NTA to release CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Results soon: Here’s how to check scores

NTA to release CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Results soon: Here’s how to check scores
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 4:30:50 PM IST (Updated)

The final answer key of the CSIR-UGC NET exam was released by the NTA on July 17 and the scorecards are expected to be out soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 22 and June 2023 results soon. The final answer key for both the sessions of Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET 2023) was released on July 17 and the scorecards are expected to be published soon.

Both the answer key and results will be available for all candidates to check and download, on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.


Here’s how to check CSIR UGC NET result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website portal for the exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard” displayed under the candidate activity tab on the homepage.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your candidate credentials

Step 4: Upon successful login, the CSIR-UGC NET scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Carefully check the scorecard and download

The June session of the CSIR-UGC NET exam was held on June 6-8 in about 426 exam centres across 178 cities in the country.

This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the exam as per the information shared by the NTA.

The provisional answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET final 2023 for December 2022 and June 2023 session exam was released on June 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam had the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key till June 16.

Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer was released yesterday on June 17. Now the e CSIR-UGC NET result 2023 is expected to be released soon.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for the selection of candidates for appointment of assistant professors in universities and for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Also read: UGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam schedule for Phase 1, check important dates

First Published: Jul 18, 2023 4:30 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

UGC NET

Recommended Articles

View All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X