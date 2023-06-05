NTA releases NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download and raise objections

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged on or before June 6 till 11:50 pm.

The provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can now access the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of NTA— neet.nta.nic.in

Steps to download the NEET UG 2023 answer key -

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then click on the NTA NEET 2023 official answer key link on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

It is worth noting that NTA has also released scanned images of the OMR Answer Sheet and recorded responses alongside the answer key.

Here are the steps for raising objections via the official website of NTA:

Candidates should visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Answer Key Challenge link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to choose between two modes of login.

Choose anyone and enter the required details.

Press submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should click on the answers for which they want to raise objections.

Make the payment of processing fees and click on submit button.

Your objection has been raised and you can download the page for future reference.

NTA has not yet made any official announcement on the date and time of the final result.

The NEET UG exam is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to courses such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) in different medical colleges across the country.