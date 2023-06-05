NTA releases NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download and raise objections

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged on or before June 6 till 11:50 pm.
The provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can now access the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of NTA—neet.nta.nic.in.
Steps to download the NEET UG 2023 answer key -
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Then click on the NTA NEET 2023 official answer key link on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.
Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference.
It is worth noting that NTA has also released scanned images of the OMR Answer Sheet and recorded responses alongside the answer key.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged on or before June 6 till 11:50 pm.
Here are the steps for raising objections via the official website of NTA:
NTA has not yet made any official announcement on the date and time of the final result.
The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023. As many as 2087449 candidates appeared in the exam.
The NEET UG exam is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to courses such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) in different medical colleges across the country.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Environment Day | This is why it's key to navigate El Nino through water conservation and sustainable practices
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Extreme heat, floods and crop failures — here's why India should act soon against climate change
Jun 5, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read