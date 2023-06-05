English
NTA releases NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download and raise objections

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 1:38:48 PM IST (Published)

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged on or before June 6 till 11:50 pm.

The provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can now access the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of NTA—neet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the NEET UG 2023 answer key -
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Then click on the NTA NEET 2023 official answer key link on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.
Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference.
It is worth noting that NTA has also released scanned images of the OMR Answer Sheet and recorded responses alongside the answer key.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged on or before June 6 till 11:50 pm.
