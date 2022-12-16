NTA opens registrations for JEE Main 2023 January session

Registrations for the exam started on December 15 and will close at 9 pm on January 12, 2023. Those interested can register online on the official website of NTA JEE – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session. Registrations for the exam commenced on December 15 and will close at 9 pm on January 12, 2023. Those interested can register online on the official website of NTA JEE – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

According to the notification, candidates will have to pay the fees for the registration by 11.50 pm on January 12, 2023.

Exam city will be announced in the second week of January, while admit cards for the engineering entrance examination are expected to be released in the third week of January.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, January 26. The JEE-Main 2023 second session will be held in April 2023.

How to apply

JEE aspirants need to visit the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ to register for the exam. They can then follow the steps given below.

Candidates will have to go to the Candidate Activity section and click on the link JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application.

They will have to register as a candidate after reading the instructions properly.

Once the candidate register, he/ she will get the login details.

Next, they will have to login to fill the application form.

Candidates will be asked to upload photo, signature and other details. They will also have to make the payment to complete the registration.

After submitting the form, the candidate can save the confirmation page.

JEE Main - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.