NTA opens registrations for JEE Main 2023 January session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session. Registrations for the exam commenced on December 15 and will close at 9 pm on January 12, 2023. Those interested can register online on the official website of NTA JEE – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
According to the notification, candidates will have to pay the fees for the registration by 11.50 pm on January 12, 2023.
Exam city will be announced in the second week of January, while admit cards for the engineering entrance examination are expected to be released in the third week of January.
JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, January 26. The JEE-Main 2023 second session will be held in April 2023.
How to apply
JEE aspirants need to visit the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ to register for the exam. They can then follow the steps given below.
JEE Main - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
This year too, the JEE Mains 2023 will be held in two sessions --- one in January and the other in April. Ranks of candidates will be calculated as per the marks obtained in any of the two sessions. Candidates can also choose to appear for only one session.