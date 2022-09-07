NTA NEET UG result 2022 to be announced shorty — cut-off, merit list to be up on portal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to the most recent update, the NEET UG result 2022 will be released between 6-8 p.m today.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate result (NEET UG result 2022) today, September 7.

According to the most recent update, the NTA informed Careeres360 that the NEET UG results 2022 will be released between 6-8 pm.

Medical aspirants may view the NTA NEET 2022 result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, as soon as it is released. In addition to the NEET result, the NTA will release the NEET final answer key, UG and individual scorecards, category-wise cut-off, and all-India rank.

The NTA's final answer key for NEET 2022 will be provided in PDF format and cannot be challenged. On July 17, 2022, the single largest UG medical entrance test was held in pen and paper mode.

Here are the steps to check NEET UG result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website Visit the official website of NEET

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Login by entering your credentials in the specified fields.

Step 4: Your NEET UG scorecard will be displayed on your screen. Download the score card and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The NTA had earlier released the NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets on the official websites for students to check and raise objections. The window to raise objections is now over and the final answer key will be published along with the results.

This year, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. It is a uniform entrance exam for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved or recognised Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) across the country.